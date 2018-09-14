| by Jack Landau |

The second phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts development is well underway at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Occupancy has begun for the project's first phase 280,000 ft² office condominium known as 130 QQE, and landscaping work is continuing on the long-awaited northern extension of popular Sugar Beach, but the northern half—a pair of Giannone Petricone-designed condominium towers—is now growing into the local skyline too.

Lighthouse Towers rising at the Daniels Waterfront site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Known as the Lighthouse Towers, the two buildings have recently begun to rise from a shared three-storey podium, set to reach heights of 35 and 45 storeys above Lake Shore Boulevard East. Forming is much further along for the 45-storey west tower, with the building's 9th level currently taking shape. To the east, the shorter 35-storey tower is just beginning its ascent above the podium, with one tower floor poured and a second taking shape.

Lighthouse Towers' podium and the rising west tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The podium's sawtooth slab edges, though, that are the highlights of the images above and below. The podium will eventually be clad in glazing that hugs these angles, to be finished in an array of vertical fins. The pattern of edges shifts across the podium frontages, creating a randomized effect for the towers' shared base.

Sawtooth edges on Lighthouse Towers' podium, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The irregular frontages also frame a future east-west pedestrian mews between the office and residential buildings, which Daniels has dubbed 'The Yard'. This retail-lined stretch will be a focal point along the planned neighbourhood-wide mid-block connection that will carve through this development, and to be extended into future ones in the pipeline for the area.

Looking west through future site of "The Yard", image by Forum contributor skycandy

