| by Jack Landau |

Located bade Highway 427 on Eva Road, just north of Bloor Street at The West Mall in Etobicoke, Tridel's West Village community is already home to two condominium towers. This weekend, marketing officially kicked off for the third phase of the community, a 28-storey Kirkor Architects-designed tower known as Evermore at West Village.

Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

The tower's exterior design closely matches the previous two phases, with planning documents from 2017 revealing a mix of precast concrete, prefinished aluminum window wall system with vision glass, spandrel glass, metal spandrel panels, and metal louvres. Additional finishes include curtainwall glazing, glass balcony panels, and exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS).

Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

The project offers 204 units, including two-bedroom layouts between 778 and 1,117 sq.ft. in area, three-bedroom layouts between 987 and 1,228 sq.ft. in area, and the "Terrace Collection", offering suites sized between 778 and 1,228 sq.ft. in area. The suites at Evermore will benefit from "Tridel Connect" a set of smart home features already in use at Tridel's Ten York project in the South Core.

Residents will have access to a range of common spaces and amenities, featuring interior design work by Graziani+Biase Interior Architecture Inc. These spaces include a lobby with fireplace lounge, a party room containing a lounge, media space, dining area, and presentation kitchen, a fitness centre, a youth zone that includes a music room and other offerings, and a children's play room.

Youth music room, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

A number of outdoor spaces will feature landscaping by The MBTW Group | W Architect Inc, including a community garden, kids and family zone, and more.

Outdoor amenity space, Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.