| by Jack Landau |

Marketing is kicking into gear for the latest condominium development to be introduced as part of the ongoing rebuild of Toronto's Regent Park community. Following a planning submission at the start of 2018, The Daniels Corporation recently began to roll out marketing material for their newest project in the community, the 33-storey, Quadrangle-designed Artworks Tower at Dundas and River Streets.

Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

We've already taken a look at the project's design, location, and density, and today we're returning for a first glimpse into the U31-appointed amenity spaces that will be available to residents of the building. The project's amenity spaces offer lifestyle-focused amenities for active residents, and recreation areas fit for kids and adults. One of these is an arcade offering ping-pong tables, billiards tables, and even retro arcade games.

Arcade at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Residents seeking amenities with more of a business focus will enjoy the building's co-working space, where they will find meeting/conference spaces and printing services. To help maximize residents' live/work balance, the co-working space also offers access to an outdoor terrace, which we take a closer look at below.

Co-working space at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The building's party room offers a space for residents to host gatherings and events. This amenity includes plenty of plush seating, a bar, and access to the building's outdoor terrace space.

Party room at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The terrace will be landscaped and include barbecues, dining and lounging areas, along with the community gardening plots that have become a popular staple in other Daniels' developments.

Outdoor terrace at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

A fitness centre will offer cardio machines, weights, Crossfit, and yoga. Another fresh-air terrace with an outdoor Crossfit space will be accessible through the gym, and offering a sunny workout space to complement the interior offerings.

Outdoor Crossfit space at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The project's north side will face a new east-west laneway running north of Dundas. Like the DuEast project now under construction to the west, Artworks Tower will feature open onto the future 'Living Lane', a tree-lined space that will be animated by recreation spaces for residents of the new developments.

Living Lane at Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The project offers 341 suites available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts, and priced from the high $300,000s. Artworks will be followed by an 11-storey boutique condominium phase to the west, rising from a podium shared between both buildings. The future phase will bring another 110 units to the community.

The project offers 341 suites available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts, and priced from the high $300,000s. Artworks will be followed by an 11-storey boutique condominium phase to the west, rising from a podium shared between both buildings. The future phase will bring another 110 units to the community.