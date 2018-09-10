| by Jack Landau |

Below-grade construction is moving along for the Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a two-tower Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium development coming to Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive in Mississauga. Before the project's 19 and 43-storey towers start their rise no the skies around Square One, construction crews are forming the four-level underground garage that will serve residents and visitors of the complex.

Aerial view of the Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

When we last checked in on the project in mid-August, crews were preparing to pour the first parts of the uppermost P1 parking level, as forming continued on the P2 level below. In the weeks since, all but a few final sections of P2 have been formed, while the first columns and walls have taken shape for the level above.

P1 level taking shape at Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The GIF below, created from a pair of images by Forum contributor Jasonzed, captures the change over the course of the month from the same location at the site's northwest corner on Confederation Parkway.

Wesley Tower's rise above grade will begin with the forming of the five-storey podium that will link the two towers. The podium will include a collection of indoor amenities appointed by figure3 Interior Design and outdoor spaces by Land Art Design, to be known collectively as "Club W".

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

