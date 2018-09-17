| by Jack Landau |

Among the latest in a wave of purpose-built rental residential buildings popping up around Toronto, excavation of the ground for Tricon's 57 Spadina Avenue is underway. Shoring for the project started in the Spring, and by July, the first signs of excavation had become apparent with the arrival of crews and equipment from Michael Bros Excavation. Before the Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed tower can begin its 36-storey climb just south of the King and Spadina intersection, crews are digging to a depth of four storeys for the project's underground garage and foundations. A view into the pit from earlier in September shows the excavation down just one level.

Looking southeast across site of 57 Spadina, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Another view from the end of August captured from the pit's opposite end shows the two different shoring systems that are being used at the 57 Spadina site. A pile and lagging system—consisting of vertical steel piles and horizontal timber lagging—has been used along the south side of the site, while caisson wall systems—water-tight concrete walls employed to divert underground water around the pit—were used for the three other sides.

Looking west across site of 57 Spadina, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

57 Spadina will bring 286 rental units to the King and Spadina area, being built in a mix of 15 studios, 171 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units. 2,690 m² of commercial space and 1,619 m² of retail space will be housed in the podium, with a new rendering indicating that The Market By Longos could have a street-fronting presence here, marking the 6th Toronto location for the urban concept grocery store.

The Market by Longos at 57 Spadina, image via Adhoc Studio

