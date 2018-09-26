| by Jack Landau |

On Edward Street near Yonge-Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto, the site of Panda Condominiums is now being prepped for construction of the Lifetime Developments project. Located just northwest of the bustling Yonge-Dundas intersection, the 30-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower will bring 550 new homes, retail, and office space to the bushing area once construction wraps up in 2021.

Looking north across Panda Condos site, image by Jack Landau

The first signs of construction were spotted in August with the arrival of a pair of drilling rigs which have since been placing piles for the site's shoring system into the ground at regular intervals. Steel piles can be seen below protruding from the ground along the site's west edge, while drilling of boreholes for the piles continues to the east.

Steel piles at west end of Panda Condos site, image by Jack Landau

Along the south end of the site fronting Edward Street, timber lagging can be seen on the ground. The lagging will soon be slotted vertically between the steel piles and creating the shoring walls that will hold back the surrounding earth during the dig. Crews from Michael Bros. Excavation are now on scene to get the dig underway, and we will soon see the steel and timber shoring walls materialize as excavation progresses.

Looking northwest across Panda Condos site, image by Jack Landau

The project's excavation will bottom out at four storeys below grade over the next few months. Once the dg is complete, we can expect to see a tower crane installed to begin forming for the tower's foundations and the four-level underground garage.

Looking north to Panda Condos site, image by Jack Landau

