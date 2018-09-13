| by Jack Landau |

A mid-rise stacked townhome development proposed at 485 Logan Avenue is a step closer to construction at the meeting point between Toronto's Leslieville and Riverdale neighbourhoods. An updated application for Site Plan Approval was recently submitted with the City, the latest iteration of an SRN Architects-designed project that dates back to a 2016 rezoning application.

Elevate on Logan, image via kaleidocorp.ca

The latest submission for the Kaleido Corporation project—now known as Elevate on Logan—maintains the four-storey height, massing, and unit count included in the prior submission, while introducing a series of minor architectural revisions. Several aesthetic changes have been carried out since the last iteration, most notably a rethink of the previous three-toned colour scheme.

A single masonry colour is now proposed for the majority of the exterior, with a primary red brick finish, as well as dark brick accents. The proposal's upper parapet has been raised, and is now proposed to be finished in masonry. Changes to the window patterns have also been carried out, with heritage-inspired windows now proposed in an aim to form a better relationship with the existing heritage homes to the south. Other aesthetic changes include the addition of fritted glazing for balconies, and adjustments to landscaping at street level.

Previous and current designs for Elevate on Logan, images via submission to City of Toronto

Several other minor changes have been proposed regarding the building's services and transportation. Otherwise, the previously-proposed 41 stacked townhome units remain unchanged. These units would be built in a mix of 18 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 3 three-bedroom units.

