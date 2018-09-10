| by Jack Landau |

A new high-rise condominium tower is rising above grade on Yonge Street just north of Toronto, straddling the border between Markham and Vaughan. One year into construction, Devron Developments' The Vanguard has reached grade between Grandview and Woodward Avenues, and the 25-storey, Kirkor Architects and Planners-designed condominium tower will soon make its mark on the local skyline.

Columns above grade for The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

The project officially kicked off construction one year ago, with a September 2017 ground breaking ceremony on the cleared development site. Shoring work followed, and by the end of 2017, excavation had begun to dig down to a depth of four storeys. We last checked in on construction back in May, when forming of the four-level underground parking garage was underway. It has been a busy few months, and forming is now underway for the first and second levels above grade.

Facing southwest across site of The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

The Vanguard's podium will stand two storeys above Yonge Street, with the second of these two floors now starting to take shape along the north side of the site. Once complete, this two-storey podium will house a collection of retail spaces, anchoring the condominium units above.

Columns above grade for The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

A number of environmentally-friendly features are being incorporated into the development, with an aim to achieve LEED Gold certification upon completion. These systems include four Tesla charging stations and six universal electric vehicle charging stations within the parking garage, a building-wide water filtration system, and a rainwater car wash.

The Vanguard, image courtesy of Devron Developments

