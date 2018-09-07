| by Jack Landau |

Eighteen years after shovels first dug into the ground for the initial phases of Concord Adex's CityPlace neighbourhood, work is beginning on the final phase of the long-term redevelopment in Toronto's former railway lands. Known as Concord Canada House, this last phase will bring a pair of 59- and 69-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium towers to the northeast corner of Spadina and Bremner. They will be the tallest towers in the CityPlace community.

Demolition has begun to clear away the single-storey presentation centre that was used as the marketing nerve centre for Canada House and all of the CityPlace buildings that came before. Construction fencing was erected around the presentation centre in August, and in the weeks since, crews from GFL have arrived on scene to begin the teardown.

Looking southwest to the former CityPlace presentation centre, image by Forum contributor achender

Demolition permits for the site were filed back in May, priming the site for the teardown that has since begun. As of Thursday afternoon, a large section of the presentation centre had been stripped down to its structural steel skeleton as crews continue the demolition moving from east to west.

Looking southeast to the former CityPlace presentation centre, image by Forum contributor achender

Permits have already been filed for the next steps in construction, with shoring and excavation permits filed at the end of May, and a new building permit filed at the end of July. Once these permits are issued by the city, the pair of condominium towers will have all the necessary approvals in place to begin construction.

Concord Canada House, image courtesy of Concord Adex

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided a the bottom of this page.