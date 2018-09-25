| by Jack Landau |

Two shuttered industrial buildings on the north side of Dupont Street between Albany and Howland avenues are being demolished for a new condominium development from Tridel. The 0.67-hectare site of 'Bianca' in Toronto's Annex area is being cleared for the 9-storey, Teeple Architects-designed development, set to introduce 216 condominium units to the neighbourhood.

Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

The project site was home to a former Wing's fortune cookie factory at 275 Albany Avenue, and the former Mono Lino Typesetting building at 420 Dupont Street. Demolition began with interior gutting at 420 Dupont back in January, with structural demolition having started earlier this summer. By August, a large section of the former Mono Lino building had been taken down. The most recent photos captured this week show that the remaining section of 420 Dupont has been taken down, while demolition continues for 275 Albany to the west.

East side of Bianca site following 420 Dupont demolition, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Large sections of of 275 Albany Avenue are now torn down. A peeled away portion of the building's east facade offers passersby a glimpse of the former factory interior as crews from GFL continue to remove more of it. The various materials from the buildings are being sorted into piles for recycling or appropriate disposal. The exterior bricks are being repurposed for use as clean fill, concrete is being crushed for reuse, and garbage is disposed of at a GFL facility off-site.

