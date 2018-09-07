| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx settles lawsuit with builders of $5.4-billion Crosstown light-rail project (Globe and Mail)

Doctors group launches road safety campaign, proposes bike lane extension (Toronto Star)

Incumbent councillors Holland-Berardinetti, Crawford squaring off in Ward 20 (Toronto Star)

ANALYSIS: Legal costs to defend Doug Ford government agenda will be worth it, PC house leader says (Global News)

Plastic art installations at Balmy Beach include 8-foot water bottle (Toronto Star)

TAXED OUT: Gallery exhibits examines tax impact on Toronto’s main streets (Spacing Toronto)

Hamilton’s new ward boundaries could mean trouble for incumbent councillors (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

5000 North Ocean Tops Off In Palm Beach (Miami)

New Central Library's Public Realm Nearing Completion (Calgary)

The MacLaren Speeds Ahead as Construction Continues (Edmonton)

Progress Continues at Opal in Cambie Village (Vancouver)