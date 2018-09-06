| by Jack Landau |

Appeal stalls Toronto’s short-term rental rules for at least at year; Toronto housing sputters back to life as prices, sales grow in August; King Street closed for first weekend of TIFF once again; and more news:

Appeal stalls Toronto’s short-term rental rules for at least at year (Toronto Star)

Toronto housing sputters back to life as prices, sales grow in August (Globe and Mail)

Three memorable North York ward battles since 1998 amalgamation (Inside Toronto)

King Street closed for first weekend of TIFF once again (CTV News)

Doug Ford’s snitch line and the cost of silence (Spacing Toronto)

Intersection on Queens Quay painted red to guide drivers (CityNews)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

220 Central Park South Nearing Completion (New York)

The Hub Begins Construction in Northwest Calgary (Calgary)

A Photographic Journey Through Time at the Historic Brighton Block (Edmonton)

W1 Nearing Completion in South Vancouver (Vancouver)