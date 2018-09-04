| by Jack Landau |

Ontario appoints special adviser for plan to take over Toronto’s subway; Ford’s council-slashing plan criticized from coast to coast; Tory takes aim at noisy motorcycles, cars on Toronto streets; and more news:

Ontario appoints special adviser for plan to take over Toronto’s subway (Toronto Star)

The Decline of Service Capacity on 501 Queen (Steve Munro)

Ford’s council-slashing plan criticized from coast to coast (Toronto Star)

How to remake Toronto’s old neighbourhoods: low but dense (Globe and Mail)

Tory takes aim at noisy motorcycles, cars on Toronto streets (Toronto Star)

Mount Dennis set to become the second largest transit hub in the city (Inside Toronto)

Hey, urbanites: Ugly trees need love, too (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Central Park Tower Rising Fast in Midtown Manhattan (New York)

Underwood Tower Continues its Ascent (Calgary)

ArtsCommon 118 Coming Soon to Alberta Avenue (Edmonton)

The Smithe Begins to Rise in Downtown Vancouver (Vancouver)