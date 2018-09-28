| by Jack Landau |

New chair of Metrolinx transit agency says austerity isn’t his goal; Shopify will invest up to $500-million in new Toronto office; Mammoliti among several incumbents that could lose on Oct. 22, poll finds; and more news:

New chair of Metrolinx transit agency says austerity isn’t his goal (Toronto Star)

Shopify will invest up to $500-million in new Toronto office (Globe and Mail)

650 Parliament residents to leave Regent Park Community Centre, which will reopen for community programming (Toronto Star)

With council to be slashed, could resident community boards be an effective alternative? (CityNews)

Toronto's big businesses seen as saviours of struggling neighbourhoods (Inside Toronto)

Mammoliti among several incumbents that could lose on Oct. 22, poll finds (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Missoni Baia Ready to Rise in Miami's Edgewater District (Miami)

Underwood Tower Edging Closer to Completion (Calgary)

City Looking to Make Civic Precinct More Child Friendly (Edmonton)

1133 Melville Street Reborn as "The Stack" (Vancouver)