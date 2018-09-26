| by Jack Landau |

Nuit Blanche exhibit aims to bridge divide between downtown and Scarborough; Jennifer Keesmaat, John Tory spar over housing, gun violence in Toronto mayoral debate; Three-quarters of Torontonians concerned about transit; and more news:

‘There’s only one Toronto’: Nuit Blanche exhibit aims to bridge divide between downtown and Scarborough (Toronto Star)

Quayside project will benefit Canadian companies, says former Alphabet chair Eric Schmidt (Globe and Mail)

Richmond Hill tops list of most unaffordable housing markets in Ontario (Toronto Star)

Jennifer Keesmaat, John Tory spar over housing, gun violence in Toronto mayoral debate (Globe and Mail)

Mississauga's population is 57% visible minorities. So why does its city council look like this? (CBC News)

Poll: Three-quarters of Torontonians concerned about transit (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

465 North Park Reaches Completion in Chicago (Chicago)

Marda Continues to Rise (Calgary)

Stanley A. Milner Library Making Progress in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)

Excavation is Progressing at Mirabel (Vancouver)