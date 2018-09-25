| by Jack Landau |

New Metrolinx chair discusses the company’s vision (Globe and Mail)

Most Presto card holders taking advantage of TTC’s hop-on, hop-off transfer (Global News)

TTC is splitting the King St. streetcar route into two branches to speed up your commute (Toronto Star)

MOCA: Toronto gets a gallery that’s global, local and wide open (Globe and Mail)

What you need to know about Toronto’s 25 new wards (Inside Toronto)

Tory to miss transit activists’ debate to attend cocktail fundraiser (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Tour Hekla Phase One Nearing Completion (Paris)

Verve Edging Closer to Completion in East Village (Calgary)

Edmontonians Prepare to Scramble as City Debuts New Crosswalks (Edmonton)

Excavation Progressing for Horseshoe Bay West Vancouver (Vancouver)