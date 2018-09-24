| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

King St. pilot project saves riders $11.5 million in time per year: Ryerson study (Toronto Star)

A virtual-reality film that imagines Toronto’s wild future (Globe and Mail)

Hotel workers fear condo conversions threatening jobs (Toronto Star)

The balance of power on Toronto council could rest on a handful of races (CBC News)

What happened to Seth Rogen’s voice? TTC stopped playing divisive transit PSAs after just one month (National Post)

Toronto’s political divide is real, but it can change — especially in the suburbs (Toronto Star)

At the annual Ford Fest, the Ford Nation tribe savours its moment in the sun (Globe and Mail)

Rob Ford confidant Sandro Lisi running for school trustee in Etobicoke (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

ION LRV Steals the Show at Recent Sneak Peak Event (Kitchener-Waterloo)

The Hat Nearing Completion as Glazing Reaches the Brim (Calgary)

Encore Tower Rising Fast in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)

Cardero Breaks Above Grade in Coal Harbour (Vancouver)