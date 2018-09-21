| by Jack Landau |

Ontario Finance Minister open to idea of a casino on Toronto’s waterfront; Key transit projects in limbo as PCs do ‘line-by-line audit’; Many Questions About A Subway Takeover; and more news:

Ontario Finance Minister open to idea of a casino on Toronto’s waterfront (Globe and Mail)

Key transit projects in limbo as PCs do ‘line-by-line audit’ (Toronto Star)

Many Questions About A Subway Takeover (Steve Munro)

Metrolinx to boost GO train service on Lakeshore East and West lines (Globe and Mail)

Toronto’s Best (and Worst) Neighbourhoods 2018 (Toronto Life)

Toronto condo developers increasingly using art and sculpture to attract buyers (Globe and Mail)

United Way Greater Toronto gets $10 million from Bank of Montreal for neighbourhood economic development (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

30 Hudson Yards Topped Off and Nearing Completion (New York)

West Village Towers Reaching New Heights (Calgary)

Symphony Tower Reaching Slow Crescendo (Edmonton)

Imperial Metrotown Continues to Rise (Vancouver)