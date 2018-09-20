| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson partners with Nishnawbe Aski First Nations to address ‘desperate’ housing crisis (Toronto Star)

Ford’s court win sets off fresh battles in Toronto civic election (Globe and Mail)

A win for Doug Ford: Toronto city council will be reduced to 25 seats from 47 (National Post)

Council candidates asked to sign affordable housing pledge ahead of planned Oct. 22 election (Toronto Star)

Gambling industry eyes Toronto waterfront (Globe and Mail)

Street fight pits residents against developer in battle to save homes (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Jumeirah Nanjing Debuts in Hexi Business District (Nanjing)

The Royal Tops Off in the Beltline (Calgary)

City Council Gives the Nod to The View (Edmonton)

Evolve Nearing Final Stage of Development (Vancouver)