| by Jack Landau |

Regent Park programs left in lurch as community centre used to shelter displaced residents; TTC CEO rejects claim that uploading Toronto’s subway would be ‘straightforward’; What would Jane Jacobs do in these trying times?; and more news:

Regent Park programs left in lurch as community centre used to shelter displaced residents (Toronto Star)

Troubled developer Fortress searching for buyers for many of its properties as legal woes mount (Globe and Mail)

LORINC: What would Jane Jacobs do in these trying times? (Spacing Toronto)

TTC CEO rejects claim that uploading Toronto’s subway would be ‘straightforward’ (Toronto Star)

Reimagining the condo, and suburban main streets (Globe and Mail)

August's tightening housing market 'chief concern' for TREB (Inside Toronto)

Toronto should cut red tape, slow tax hikes for business (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Brickell Flatiron Reaches New Heights (Miami)

Telus Sky Continues to Inspire as Progress Moves Ahead (Calgary)

Demolition Proceeds at Centre West Conversion and Expansion (Edmonton)

Recently Completed 3 Civic Plaza Shines as Surrey's Tallest Tower (Vancouver)