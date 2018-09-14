| by Jack Landau |

Fair Toronto election ‘virtually impossible’ amid council-cutting fight; Durham votes against motion calling for expansion of Greenbelt; Uber revs up Toronto operations with plan to expand research centre focused on self-driving vehicles; and more news:

Toronto City Hall asks Ottawa to stop Ontario from cutting size of council (Globe and Mail)

Durham votes against motion calling for expansion of Greenbelt (Toronto Star)

Fair Toronto election ‘virtually impossible’ amid council-cutting fight: city clerk (National Post)

As Doug Ford tries to bypass court ruling on cutting Toronto Council, judges stress need for respect for judiciary to maintain public confidence in justice system (Toronto Star)

Councillor David Shiner confirms he will not re-enter Toronto election race (Inside Toronto)

Uber revs up Toronto operations with plan to expand research centre focused on self-driving vehicles (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Glazing Moving Ahead at Tour Alto (Paris)

M2 Block Making Progress in East Village (Calgary)

City Hosting Info Session for Potter Greens LRT Station Concept Plan (Edmonton)

$4.4 Billion in Funding to Fuel BC Transit Projects (Vancouver)