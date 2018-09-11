| by Jack Landau |

Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause for first time in province’s history and will call back legislature on Bill 5; Ford is ‘using sledgehammer on a fly,’ Tory says; Doug Ford is challenging the rule of law itself; and more news:

Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause for first time in province’s history and will call back legislature on Bill 5 (Toronto Star)

Premier Doug Ford defies court, vows to override Toronto council-cuts ruling (Globe and Mail)

Will Doug Ford's many legal battles help or hamper his agenda? Experts are divided (CBC News)

Doug Ford is challenging the rule of law itself (Globe and Mail)

Ford is ‘using sledgehammer on a fly,’ Tory says (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: Doug Ford goes nuclear on Toronto City Council, because that’s what he does (National Post)

Premier Ford invoking notwithstanding clause is terrifying (Inside Toronto)

