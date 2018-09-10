| by Jack Landau |

Superior Court judge strikes down legislation cutting the size of Toronto city council; TIFF and the TTC are giving frustrated riders free movie tickets; Voters want Toronto to have more power. Is that possible?; and more news:

Superior Court judge strikes down legislation cutting the size of Toronto city council (Toronto Star)

What's next for Toronto after upcoming ruling on Ontario's council-slashing bill? (CBC News)

TIFF and the TTC are giving frustrated riders free movie tickets (Toronto Star)

Contractor woes stall Ontario public projects (Globe and Mail)

Even terminal illness won’t guarantee a spot in Toronto’s subsidized housing (Toronto Star)

King Street Update: August 2018 (Steve Munro)

Voters want Toronto to have more power. Is that possible? (Toronto Star)

