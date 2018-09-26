| by Craig White |

Construction is underway on an 18-storey mixed-use condominium project on the southeast corner of Sheppard Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue in Scarborough. Work on the project from Liberty Development known as Wish Condos has progressed to the point where enough of the excavation is complete that a crane now rises over the site and work has started on some of the concrete structures on the lowest level of the garage.

Looking into the excavation pit at Wish Condos, image by UT Forum contributor marcus_a_j

The design by Turner Fleischer Architects is for a U-shaped seven-storey podium with an eleven-storey tower in the northwest corner by the intersection. Below ground there will be a three-level garage with space for 268 vehicles an 191 bicycles. At ground level, there will be space for between six and eight retailers in over 10,500 square feet of space facing Sheppard Avenue, and over 3,400 square feet of condo amenities. 29 parking spaces at ground level will serve the retailers by day and visitors to the condos by night.

Looking northwest to Wish Condos, designed by Turner Fleischer Architects for Liberty Development

More amenities share space on the second floor with 264 suites across all upper storeys. The building will top out above the mechanical penthouse at 62.9 metres/206 feet high.