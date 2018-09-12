| by Jack Landau |

Since its May 2017 construction start, Cadillac Fairview's 16 York has been progressing rapidly at the southwest corner of York and Bremner in Toronto's South Core. The 32-storey, architectsAlliance and B+H Architects-designed office tower's rise above grade has become more apparent in recent months, now reaching over one-third of the way toward its final 155-metre height.

Looking southwest to 16 York, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The tower had reached a height of 8 storeys when we last checked in a month ago and has progressed another few floors, with work underway on the west end of the 11th floor, and the first signs of the 12th floor. The tower's massing will remain unchanged until the mid-section, where it will cantilever out slightly to the north and east.

Forming at 16 York, image by Forum contributor Toron

In the last few weeks, the start of exterior cladding installation has triggered a surge in photo updates for the project. 16 York is being clad in a unitized curtain wall system with four-sided structural silicone glazing, shadow boxes, and aluminum panel infills. The first panels of this cladding were spotted in the last days of August, and in the two weeks since, the majority of the second floor has been enclosed.

Cladding on the second floor of 16 York, image by Forum contributor Toron

The $479 million development will introduce 879,000 ft² of new office space to the South Core area upon its targeted opening date of June 1st, 2020. It was recently announced that HSBC Bank Canada will be leasing 115,189 ft² of space across six floors of the building, including 5,200 ft² of ground-floor retail space along the York Street frontage.

16 York, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview

We will keep you updated as construction progresses. In the meantime, additional information can be found in the project's database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts on 16 York? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join in the ongoing conversation in the associated Forum thread.