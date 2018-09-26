| by Jack Landau |

Following the actual start of construction several weeks ago, Carttera Private Equities celebrated a ground breaking that ceremonially kicked off work for their new office tower at 65 King Street East on the east side of Downtown Toronto. The 18-storey, WZMH Architects and IBI Group-designed building will rise 83 metres above King, and add approximately 400,000 ft² of office space to the neighbourhood.

Yesterday's event at the project site was attended by City of Toronto officials, Carttera executives, and representatives from the project team including IBI Architects, WZMH Architects, PCL Construction, CBRE, Entuitive, Soberman Engineering, Smith + Andersen, Jag-con, and Ecovert. In the photo below are (left to right) T. James Tadeson, Founding Partner, Carttera; Matt Stainton, Senior Construction Manager, PCL Construction; Councillor Lucy Troisi; and Dean Cutting, Partner, Carttera.

65 King Street East ground breaking, image by David Ackerman

Beyond the tent, pedestrians have been moved onto the concrete barrier-protected south-most lane of King Street so that the sidewalk can be closed. Demolition is progressing behind the walls of a row of heritage buildings which will live on as preserved facades fronting King Street, while on the sidewalk itself the shoring process has begun, with drilling rigs working away in front of the heritage facades, as well as in the closed surface parking lot to the west.

Shoring for 65 King Street East in mid-September, image by Forum contributor achender

The project will set itself apart from the nearby Financial District's office towers with 18,152 ft² of terrace space spread across eight floors, with individual terraces ranging from 678 ft² to 4,600 ft², and offering tenants the ability to provide their employees with direct access to the outdoors.

Looking down at some of the terraces at 65 King Street East, image courtesy of Carttera

The building's office space is targeting LEED Gold certification and WELL Ready standards, as well as Wired Gold certified status—a commercial real estate rating system for a building's digital infrastructure.

Looking southeast to 65 King Street East, image via 65kingeast.com

