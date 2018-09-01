| by Jack Landau |

Progress continues at 1 Yorkville on Yonge just north of Bloor in the heart of Toronto. We last checked in on the 58-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower from Bazis and Plaza back in mid-July, when forming had just passed the 30th floor. Two months later, and the tower is now closing in on its 40th floor.

Looking north to 1 Yorkville from Bloor and Yonge, image by U Forum contributor androiduk

As the tower grows, cladding installation is following along, now installed on approximately half of the floors completed so far. The crimped aluminum fins on the building constantly alternate as they rise, making the building particularly interesting to view when the sun is hitting it at acute angles.

View from the base of 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor UrbanLurker

The fins will eventually be installed all the way to the ground too, even with the reduction in size of the building's floor plate close to ground level. The fins should produce the effect of an arcade here once installed.

Podium, 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor UrbanLurker

Once complete at a final height of 183 metres, the development will add to the short list of residential towers that offer residents of all floors a piece of the sky, with a split-level rooftop terrace offering lounging space on a sun deck, grilling and dining areas, a reflecting water feature, and even an outdoor theatre.

1 Yorkville, image courtesy of Bazis/Plaza

