| by Jack Landau |

As Vaughan's ongoing growth spurt adds condominium and office towers to the suburb's emerging skyline, the latest project set to rise hundreds of feet skyward isn't a habitable structure at all; it's a rollercoaster! Under construction since January but kept under wraps until now, the newest ride coming to Canada's Wonderland is to called Yukon Striker, and it will rise 223 feet into the air, and will break multiple records when it opens in Spring 2019.

Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, image via Canada's Wonderland

Designed by veteran ride manufacturers Bolliger & Mabillard, the long-rumoured dive coaster will take visitors on a 3 minute and 25 second-long ride that includes four inversions and an underground tunnel section at the bottom of its main dive. Yukon Striker will surpass records for the fastest, longest, and tallest dive coaster in the world, with a top speed of 130 km/h, a 3,625-foot (1,105-metre) long track, and a 245-foot (75-metre) drop.

Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, image via Canada's Wonderland

A video released by Canada's Wonderland offers a rendered first-person view from the ride, aiming to generate excitement in advance of the opening.

The ride will be incorporated into the new Frontier Canada, a gold-rush themed section of the park that was part of the initial unrealized version of the park planned to open in 1981. Set to open along with Yukon Striker next Spring, Frontier Canada is described as “representative of the rugged Yukon backcountry during the Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890s.”

Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, image via Canada's Wonderland

