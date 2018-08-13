| by Jack Landau |

There are several moving parts in any given project, with every aspect put under the microscope by various planning and appeals bodies, panels, councils, and inspectors. Keeping track of it all can be daunting, to say the least.

For those that want to stay in the know about every aspect of development in Toronto, we have created the New Development Insider, a daily subscription-based newsletter service that gives readers access to all of the latest news and information relating to the industry.

This new service is a natural progression for us. Over the years, UrbanToronto has developed a reputation for covering the most significant steps in the development process, but there is always much more that appears on our radar happening behind the scenes and not necessarily our front page.

Construction in Toronto, image by Jack Landau

Subscribers to our New Development Insider have access to a feed of all the latest updates compiled every day, aside from weekends and holidays. These updates include:

• City of Toronto development applications

• Minor variance applications (Committee of Adjustment)

• Toronto Local Appeal Body (TLAB) news and appeals

• Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) news and appeals

• Building permits

• Design Review Panel (DRP) and Waterfront DRP news

• City and Community Council updates

• Construction updates

and any other news and information we feel you need to know about!

The daily email blasts will be a valuable industry resource, giving readers the opportunity to be among the first to know about development news, offering direct links to source material within hours of publication. You can learn more about the New Development Insider and sign up for a free trial by visiting the New Development Insider subscription page.