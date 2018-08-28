| by Jack Landau |

Marketing is in full swing for Aqualuna, the fourth and final phase of Tridel and Hines’ Bayside community in Toronto's East Bayfront area. With a range of unit types and an eye-catching design by Copenhagen-based architects 3XN, the project has garnered plenty of interest from both the real estate and architecture communities. We've looked closely at the project's various aspects, ranging from architecture and amenities to the project's collection of terrace suites. Today, we're back for a look at the lake-facing penthouse suites that will crown the development.

Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Now, a video fly-through offers a detailed look into Grand Penthouse 1. This layout offers 3,995 ft2 of indoor living space plus a massive 2,706 ft2 of combined balcony and terrace space, for a total of 6,701 ft2. The video offers a detailed look into various finishes, the building's overall interior aesthetic by II BY IV DESIGN, and similar views to what await residents of Aqualuna's other lake-facing suites.

The penthouse suite shown offers two bedrooms, a den, three bathrooms, a powder room, two terraces, and six balconies. Viewers with first experience the double-height entry foyer with panoramic windows overlooking the lake, and framing an L-shaped staircase connecting to the suite's second level. A private elevator can also be accessed on this level: everything else is on the upper level.

2nd floor staircase landing at Aqualuna's Grand Penthouse 1, still from video by Tridel

Up top we find a living room surrounded with floor-to-ceiling glazing, with curvng panes that offer unobstructed, column-free, corner views. The level's open-concept layout flows into a kitchen with a waterfall-counter island, wood finishes, stainless steel cabinetry, and stone countertops and backsplashes. Adjacent to the kitchen, a dining room looks out onto an outdoor terrace.

2nd floor of Aqualuna's Grand Penthouse 1, still from video by Tridel

The two bedrooms on this floor include the master bedroom pictured in the video, which features its own private terrace. A rooftop terrace above the suite's second floor is also featured, showing off the unobstructed lake views and landscaping by Janet Rosenberg + Studio. These spaces will come with a light fixture, gas line, and hose bib, making them well-equipped for outdoor gatherings.

Rooftop terrace of Grand Penthouse 1 at Aqualuna, still from video by Tridel

