| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back just over three years, for a southwest-facing view across Toronto's Bloor and Church intersection. Back in June of 2015, forming was well underway for Cresford Developments' Casa II Condos, a 56-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower on Charles Street, rising below its crane on the left side of the image below. At the right edge of the image, Great Gulf's Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed One Bloor East can be seen rising towards a 76-storey height at Yonge and Bloor.

Facing southwest from Bloor and Church, June 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Just over three years later, the same view looks much different in August, 2018. Casa II and One Bloor East are now both complete and occupied, while the recently-completed 55-storey Casa III Condos beside it has added even more density to the Charles Street East canyon. This view is primed to change even more in the coming years, with the under-construction 85-storey The One to rise behind One Bloor East, as well as new high-rises being planned at 55 Charles Street and 68 Charles Street.

Facing southwest from Bloor and Church, August 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!