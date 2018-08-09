| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back over seven years for a comparison of the intersection of Yonge and The Esplanade in Downtown Toronto. Back in April 2011, hoarding was in place and a mobile crane installed at the site of Backstage On The Esplanade, a 36-storey condominium tower by Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Castlepoint Numa. The project celebrated an official ground breaking just a few weeks after the photo below was captured.

Looking southeast to the corner of Yonge and The Esplanade, 2011, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Now more than seven years later, the same view captured in August 2018 reveals the base of the completed condominium tower, designed by IBI Group. The tower is occupied and largely complete, though finishing touches continue to appear. Most recently, the project's public art component has been realized, with an imposing eagle sculpture by artist Dean Drever now gracing the tower base.

Looking southeast to the corner of Yonge and The Esplanade, 2018, image by Craig White

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!