| by Jack Landau |

With work well underway on Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group’s Vita On The Lake in Toronto’s Humber Bay Shores community, sales are progressing for the project's boutique follow-up phase to the south, marketed as Vita Two. On a small hill overlooking the lake and downtown skyline, the sales centre for the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed second phase offers some insight into life at Vita Two, with suite vignettes that show off the kitchen and bathroom possibilities.

Vita Two on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Three mockups designed by Graziani + Corazza + Biase Interior Architecture Inc. are on display; two kitchens in different styles, and one bathroom. If you're buying one of Vita Two's 169 suites — available in one to three-bedroom configurations that range in size between 591 ft² and 2,073 ft², and are priced from the mid $600,000s — the vignettes will give you a head start on some of the material options you'll be choosing from.

Suite vignette at Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

The 'white' kitchen above boasts stainless steel appliances and finishes including quartz countertops and ceramic tile backsplashes. Below, a kitchen with a darker palette features integrated appliances hidden in the cabinetry. Chrome faucets, under-mount sinks, and under-cabinet lighting are common to both.

Suite vignette at Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

The bathroom vignette displays an optional spa-inspired look with marble flooring and walls, a glass-walled shower enclosure, quartz countertops, chrome faucets, and wood finishes for cabinetry.

Suite vignette at Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

