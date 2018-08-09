| by Jack Landau |

A mid-rise condominium development proposed for St. Clair West and Symes Road in Toronto's Junction area is one step closer to approval following an application resubmission to the City this week. Marlin Spring Developments' Stockyards District Residences was appealed to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) back in March, and in the months since, remaining issues have been worked out between the developer and the City. An LPAT settlement hearing scheduled for December is expected to finalize these terms, and this week's application for Site Plan Approval reveals the settlement's changes to the project's Graziani + Corazza Architects design.

Stockyards District Residences, image via submission to City of Toronto

The current 10-storey plan measures 35.8 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse. The building will have 18,800 m2 of floor area, all residential except for 384 m2 of ground-floor retail space. The latest revision proposes 236 condominium units, two fewer than the previous one, and down from the first proposal's 257. The suites are proposed in a mix of a single studio unit, 119 one-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom units, and 24 three-bedroom units.

Stockyards District Residences, image via submission to City of Toronto

The most notable changes since the previous revision are architectural, including a redesign of the brick-clad areas on the south and west facades of the building's L-shaped arm. A logo bearing the project's marketing name has been added to a windowless area on the west facade, while the size and arrangement of balconies have been redesigned on upper levels.

Stockyards District Residences, image via submission to City of Toronto

The two-level underground garage's capacity has been revised, now proposed with 213 vehicle spaces, a slight drop from the 217 proposed in the last iteration. The spaces are to be split into 175 for residents, 35 for visitors, and 3 for the commercial component.

Meanwhile, with approvals around the corner, Marlin Spring has begun marketing for the new development. A website is now accepting registration for condominiums priced from the low $400,000s.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.