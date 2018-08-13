| by UrbanToronto Sponsor |

Canada is said to play host to more than a hundred casinos, and they’re present in all but three provinces. As a result, there’s plenty of architectural diversity on offer in these buildings, with both towering and chic modern designs sitting alongside elegant classics. From the annual casino inside Toronto’s grand Exhibition Centre to the prominent buildings in Niagara and elsewhere, there’s a lot to see. Here is a selection of just three iconic Ontario based casinos to take a look at.

The Ex, Toronto

Nobody can deny that tourism is big business in Toronto. According to industry figures, over 40 million tourists visited Toronto last year. All, for different reasons. One thing they all have in common, however, is that they want to be entertained. Not just be the culture and people, tourists want real entertainment. Whilst there are many fun things to do there is nowhere quite as stylish as The Ex. The Ex casino in Toronto welcomes plenty of visitors each year. These ‘casino-tourists’ come for a variety of reasons, including the fabulous architecture.

Firstly, The Ex is located inside the Canadian National Exhibition on Princes’ Boulevard for a short time every summer, which means that there’s plenty to see: the entrance to the complex is located inside the triumphal arch known as the Princes’ Gates, which dates from the 1920s. More modern buildings, such as the Enercare Centre, are also on offer. The location of the casino itself inside the complex can also change. Meaning, that tourists and locals are kept constantly in awe of the exhibition centre.

Fallsview, Niagara

Located right on the shores of Niagara and overlooking the border between the US and Canada, this is a truly awe-inspiring building that dominates the local skyline. This modern block was opened in 2004 after it was converted from an old power station. The complex cost over $1bn dollars to build, and it’s considered an architectural gem as well as a business opportunity. By emphasizing grandness and height, it’s particularly in keeping with the wider Niagara area – especially the falls, which are some of the largest and most imposing in North America.

Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, image by Jack Landau

According to leading casino reviewers Casinos.co said: “When it comes to stunning views, nobody can beat the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort. It’s built on a cliff overlooking the Horseshoe Falls, and remains the largest casino ever built in Canada.”

Given the significant investment in this project, it is no wonder Fallsview has been successful. It is a highly recommended stop for anyone visiting Niagara Falls. Especially at night when the whole building is beautifully lit up.

Casino Tower, Niagara

Also located in Niagara is the unusually designed Casino Tower. Standing at 355 feet, it is as imposing as it is striking. Built in the 1960’s it was created by the architect Alan. R. Moody. Originally the building was named the Oneida Tower and Kodak Tower. Here, is a fact regarding the tower. Despite being a feature of the building, the tower itself can’t be accessed due to safety concerns. Which means that it’s now just an advertising hoarding for the gambling site that occupies its lower floors. As the name suggests, it now houses Casino Niagara, which has over a thousand slot machines – though it has also played home to a number of other functions over the years, including a shopping centre. On their website, Sklyon.com said, “The Casino is world-class with over 3,000 slot machines and 130 table games, a luxury hotel, award-winning restaurants, shopping, an intimate 1,500 seat theatre and more.”

In order to create a sense of prestige, architects who design casino buildings tend to go for something imposing – whether that’s modern, classical or in between. As these examples have shown, Canada plays host to a wide range of interesting casino buildings ranging from elegant surroundings to more striking chic buildings designed in more recent decades. However, no matter what the design, all of them are much loved by those who visit them – and with casino buildings located in cities from Toronto to Niagara and everywhere in between, Canada is clearly a hotspot for this kind of architecture.