| by Jack Landau |

The installation of exterior finishings is bringing Freed Developments and Carttera Private Equities' Sixty Colborne Condos closer to the look advertised in preconstruction renderings at King and Church in Downtown Toronto. The architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower topped out at 25 storeys last year, and in the months since, occupancies have begun as the final exterior details are put in place.

Looking northwest to Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Installation of orange-coloured aluminum finial panels has been underway since May, gradually framing the windows on levels 2 through 6 of the podium. In the months since installation began, the orange finials have framed all the windows on the podium's slender north elevation along King Street, and have begun to wrap around the east facade along Church Street.

Looking southwest to Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The finishes will continue to work their way around the podium, wrapping around the remaining section of the east facade as well as the south facade over the coming weeks.

Looking west to Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The development is adding 284 condominium units to the King and Church area, as well as new ground-floor retail space. The first retailer has already been announced, a new RBC branch set to open in the corner retail space fronting the King and Church intersection on October 15th.

Future RBC branch at the base of Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Additional information and images—including renderings of the completed podium—can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.