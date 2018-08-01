| by Jack Landau |

Development of one of the last vacant lots is underway in Toronto's St. Lawrence neighbourhood, as shoring rigs arrive at the site of 75 on The Esplanade at the Church and Esplanade intersection. The Harhay Developments and Carttera Private Equities project will bring a 29-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower to the intersection's southwest corner.

Aerial view facing east over 75 on The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The first signs of construction were spotted last week, as drilling rigs arrived at the recently-closed surface parking lot to begin work on shoring walls for the project, the first phase in construction. During this phase, crews from Deep Foundations will bore a series of holes around the site's perimeter, which will then be filled in with steel and concrete to create the below-grade caisson wall system that will retain the surrounding soil and allow for a safe excavation.

Construction starting at 75 on The Esplanade, image by Harhay via Twitter

This process will continue for several weeks, to be followed by the start of excavation for the tower's foundation and three-level underground garage. Tieback drilling and rock anchor installation—where crews drill laterally into the surrounding earth to "tie back" the caisson wall—will occur as the excavated pit deepens. Crane installation and the start of forming for the foundations all follow.

Tieback drilling rig at 75 on The Esplanade site, image by Harhay via Twitter

75 on The Esplanade will introduce 308 new condominium units to the St. Lawrence neighbourhood. The project's seven-storey podium will close a gap in the south streetwall of The Esplanade, adding new retail to the stretch as well.

75 on The Esplanade, image courtesy of Harhay/Carttera

