| by Jack Landau |

A new condominium tower in Toronto’s Entertainment District is drawing close to zoning approval thanks to a settlement proposal now on the table. Initially proposed in 2015, the plan for 'Carlyle Condos' on the southwest corner of Richmond and Peter Streets has gradually evolved over in the years since, culminating in the proposed settlement between the developer Carlyle Communities and the City, made public earlier this month.

Originally proposed at 46 storeys, the architectsAlliance-designed development was resubmitted in November 2017 as a 38-storey building, entering OMB-led mediation a few months later, in February 2018. An initial settlement offer was tabled last summer, leading to further mediation. The resulting second settlement offer evolved during a five-day hearing this past spring.

Looking west to the new design for The Carlyle, image via submission to City of Toronto

The updated plan—which is satisfactory to City staff—falls in between the two previously-proposed heights, rising 42 storeys to a 464-foot height, and incorporates sweeping changes, including a repositioning of the exposed columns supporting the cantilevered tower above, as well as the addition of a pitched roofline that would help to distinguish the tower's skyline presence.

Updated design for The Carlyle, image via submission to City of Toronto

The settlement offer proposes a total of 348 condominium units, and will include a minimum of 10% three-bedroom units and 20% two-bedroom units in an effort to make the area more accessible to families. Residents would have access to 736 square meters of interior residential amenity space and 670 square meters of exterior amenity space.

Updated design for The Carlyle, image via submission to City of Toronto

The settlement terms include language specifying the tower's exterior expression, stipulating that "no projecting balconies shall be permitted on the east and west sides of the tower" and that the tower's east and west elevations must be made up of curtainwall cladding or a comparable system, while stating that the network of exposed structural supports and soffit on the podium levels will be of a high quality, and must meet the satisfaction of the Chief Planner.

Comparison of design iterations for The Carlyle, images via submission to City of Toronto

The settlement will be presented at an LPAT hearing scheduled in late September, though there is still more happening behind the scenes. The heritage building occupying a portion of the site suffered a three-alarm fire earlier in the summer, which would impact preservation plans in some way.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.