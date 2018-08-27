| by Jack Landau |

A boutique condominium development proposed for Davenport Road, south of Dupont, is advancing through the approvals process with a new resubmission to the City of Toronto. The latest update to Freed Developments and Trolleybus' 346 Davenport plan includes refinements to an earlier August 2017 application for Site Plan Approval (SPA), in response to comments from city staff.

Site of 346 Davenport, image via Google Maps

The resubmission maintains the project's 9-storey height and massing, and retains most of the finishes from last year's iteration, with only slight revisions made to the architecture by RAW Design. Other changes include the overall unit count dropping slightly from 31 to 30, a further reduction from the 35 proposed initially. Associated revisions to loading and service areas are also included in the new resubmission as a result of this reduction.

Previous and current iterations of 346 Davenport, images via submission to City of Toronto

A materials diagram shows a mix of stone, ceramic tile, and metal panel cladding with similar light and cream tones. A window wall system will consist of clear, translucent, and patterned glazing as well as spandrel panels. Curtainwall glazing is also planned for the ground floor. The exterior greenery that appeared in pre-2017 renderings of the project is specifically excluded in the material diagram, and absent in all of the latest images from the 2017 and 2018 iterations.

Base of 346 Davenport, image via submission to City of Toronto

Shortly after last year's SPA application, an application for demolition permits as submitted. These permits were issued in May, allowing site clearing to advance. If the refinements meet the satisfaction of city staff, the project is expected to be recommended for approval. Following approval, the filing of a shoring and excavation permit will be among the final steps before we see shovels go in the ground.

