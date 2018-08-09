| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a new public art installation along Toronto's waterfront. Alice Aycock's A Series of Whirlpool Field Manoeuvres for Pier 27 recently celebrated an official unveiling at the site of Waterlink at Pier 27. While several photos of the piece can be seen in a dedicated story covering the unveiling, a dusk shot of the new installation, submitted by Forum contributor wmedia, offers another look at the striking artwork.

A Series of Whirlpool Field Manoeuvres for Pier 27, image by Forum contributor wmedia

