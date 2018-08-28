| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from Toronto's Prince Edward Viaduct, bridging Bloor Street and Danforth Avenue across the Don Valley. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot was captured from the east end of the bridge, overlooking the valley's tree canopy and on to the Bloor-Yorkville and St. James Town skylines.

West facing view across the Don Valley from the Prince Edward Viaduct, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.