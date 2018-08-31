| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view overlooking high-rise density in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Benito, this east-facing view is centred on Casa II and Casa III Condos, featuring complementary designs by architectsAlliance.

Sunrise view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville area, image by Forum contributor Benito

