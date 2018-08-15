| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a rainbow over Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village, captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo. This view faces south from the Church and Maitland intersection, with the 411 Church Street condominium tower visible rising in the background.

Rainbow over Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

