| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a north facing view of Toronto, captured from a unit in the Market Wharf condominium tower, just south of St. Lawrence Market. This view from Forum contributor Ottawan shows a few new towers topped out on the skyline, including the Massey Tower, YC Condos, and Grid Condos.

Facing north from Market Wharf Condos, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.