| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic view of dark skies above Toronto, captured during a passing storm last week. Submitted by Forum contributor Dustin William, this view captures a reflection of the CN Tower on the topped-out Ten York Street, with a menacing storm cloud rolling into the background.

Ten York during a recent storm, image by Forum contributor Dustin William

