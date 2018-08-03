| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Fay features a view of a new twin-tower condominium development in Toronto’s South Core. Captured by Forum contributor NorthshoreCity, this view looks up at the architectsAlliance-designed Harbour Plaza Residences, rising 67 and 63 storeys above Harbour Street.

Skyward facing image of Harbour Plaza residences, image via Forum contributor NorthshoreCity

