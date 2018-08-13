| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's King Street West, just east of Portland Street, for a view of a recently built mid-rise condominium development. Captured by Forum contributor Red Mars, this shot faces north across King Street to Fashion House, a 12-storey, Core Architects-designed project that included the restoration and incorporation of the heritage Silver Plate Building.

Fashion House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

