| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of two condominium towers just west of Toronto's Avenue and Bloor intersection. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this view shows the contrasting exterior of MuseumHouse and Exhibit Residences, both named in reference to the Royal Ontario Museum, directly across Bloor Street to the south.

MuseumHouse (L) and Exhibit Residences (R), image by Marcus Mitanis

