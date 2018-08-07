| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a view of a new condominium tower in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. Captured by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this west-facing shot shows Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza nearing its final 40-storey height over Cumberland Street.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image via Forum contributor mafaldaboy

