| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured at sunrise from the Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this west-facing view shows the skyline impact of new developments Grid Condos, Massey Tower, The Britt Condos, and Residences of 488 University Avenue.

Sunrise skyline view of Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

